An iconic North Central mid-century building begins its new culinary chapter this month when the Phoenix location of Joyride Taco House closes end-of-day Sunday Aug. 2, after 12 years.

One of five Upward Projects properties located on Central Avenue north of Camelback Road, the space at 5202 N. Central Ave. will become Lado a Lado, which is Spanish for “side by side.” With a culinary perspective rooted in the traditions of Northern Mexico, the new concept will be an Upward collaboration with chefs Armando Hernandez, Nadia Holguin and Roberto Centeno, the founders of Chiwas Hospitality Group. The concept pays homage to their roots: growing up cooking and eating in the kitchen with their families and enjoying the fruits of their labor side by side.

For Upward Projects, early pioneers of Phoenix’s modern independent dining scene, it opens a new chapter on what the company says they do best: “transforming a storied space into a vibrant community hub designed around the neighborhood.”

Lauren Bailey, CEO and co-founder of Upward Projects, said, “This partnership really just grew out of a natural connection. We’ve been big fans of Armando, Nadia and Roberto and their restaurants for a long time, and in the summer of 2025, our teams got together, started talking shop, and completely clicked. They are brilliant at what they do, and after throwing around some ideas we thought we could bring something unique and cool to the neighborhood.”

Known for their critically acclaimed concepts Tacos Chiwas, Cocina Chiwas, Tortillas Chiwas, Espiritu, Main Burger and Aruma Cafe, Chiwas Hospitality Group have earned national recognition, including multiple James Beard Award nominations, for their approach to regional Mexican cuisine. At Lado a Lado, the experience and design will be inspired by familial shared meals of the Sonoran region, the company said. More details will be revealed in the coming months. Diners can expect a menu that offers a contrast of fire and sea, and smoke and citrus, with a strong emphasis on open flame, wood-fired cooking. The heartbeat of the kitchen, the parrillada and raw bar, will serve as central elements to the physical design of the restaurant.

“We have a lot of respect for the Upward Projects team and the way they connect with people and create a sense of place,” the Chiwas team said in a joint statement. “For us, it’s always been about delivering a genuine experience and celebrating culture through food. We’ve wanted to bring our flavors to North Central Phoenix for a long time and doing it alongside partners who care about this community as much as we do makes it really special.”

Lado a Lado is slated to open its doors in Uptown Phoenix later this fall. Visit www.ladoaladophx.com for more information.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.