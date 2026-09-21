Community scientists of all ages are invited to get outdoors alongside ADEQ scientists to collaborate on research and environmental protection in Arizona.

The Arizona Community Science Alliance (AZCSA) is the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s (ADEQ) community science and education program, which is driven by community scientists around the state. Throughout the year, AZCSA offers volunteers – whether children, teens, college students, adults or retirees – various ways to help the department monitor the health of Arizona’s air, water and land and inform measures to protect it for future generations. Additionally, AZCSA provides educational opportunities for K–12 students.

Those who are interested in joining the program as a community scientist or who would like an ADEQ scientist to participate in an educational event, should complete an online survey at https://azdeq.gov/sciencealliance. For additional information, call 602-679-1068.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.