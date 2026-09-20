The Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) will host two upcoming events that will support their efforts to care for animals in the Valley.

First up is the AAWL and Turnout Beverage co-launch event, Saturday, Sept. 26, where this year’s AleWagger custom beer can will be unveiled. The event will be held at The Gilbert House, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and include beer, food and puppies.

Next, save the date and join AAWL at the 28th Annual Walk to Save Animals on Saturday, Oct. 31, to help raise funds for the nonprofit’s lifesaving programs and services ranging from adoptions and behavior support to rural rescue transport efforts and low-cost veterinary care for underserved communities.

For the first time ever, the event falls on Halloween, so both human and furry participants can enjoy fun trick-or-treat stations, making it a festive day of treats, costumes, and fun for everyone. The event takes place at Tempe Beach Park, from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Walk to Save Animals is AAWL’s largest annual fundraiser; it is also a community-focused event that is full of family-friendly experiences and provides access to a variety of pet resources. For additional information or to register, visit https://aawl.org/events/2026-walk-save-animals.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.