Glendale Union High School District

Exhibition showcases student musicians

The Glendale Union High School District will host its annual Marching Band Exhibition on Monday, Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Glendale Community College, 6000 W. Olive Ave.

Student musicians from all GUHSD high schools will perform. Attendees can enjoy an evening of music, school spirit and student talent as marching bands showcase their dedication, teamwork and hard work.

Admission is free, and the public is welcome. Parking for Gaucho Football Field is accessible off of 63rd Avenue, north of Olive.

Schools host future freshmen

Starting high school is an exciting milestone, and Glendale Union High School District’s Future Freshman Night gives the Class of 2031 a chance to start exploring what’s ahead.

On Nov. 17 (Sunnyslope High School) and Nov. 19 (Thunderbird and Washington high schools) at 6:30 p.m., future freshmen and their families can tour their future campus, meet teachers and learn about academics, athletics, fine arts, clubs and activities. Attendees can also learn about opportunities such as Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment, as well as GUHSD’s “A” rated district and its high schools.

To learn more and find details about each school, visit www.guhsdaz.org/futurefreshman.

District celebrates academic accomplishment

The Glendale Union High School District Governing Board hosted its annual Student Achievement Report at Greenway High School, bringing together students, families, educators, community representatives and district leaders to celebrate academic accomplishments from the 2025–2026 school year.

The presentation highlighted GUHSD’s commitment to academic excellence through the Portrait of a Graduate, Work-Based Learning and student opportunities in Advanced Placement, Career and Technical Education and scholarships. During the school year, students enrolled in AP courses earned 5,882 college credits; 1,418 students earned industry credentials; and the Class of 2026 received more than $121 million in scholarships.

The annual event celebrated GUHSD students’ achievements and reaffirmed the district’s commitment to preparing every student for success in college, career and life.

Flag team celebrates inaugural year

The Sunnyslope Varsity Flag Football Team made history this season by hosting its inaugural game under Coach Allie Biedermann’s leadership.

Sunnyslope faced the Corona del Sol team in its first matchup, marking an exciting milestone for the program. Since then, the Vikings have built impressive momentum, securing victories in each of their latest three games, the school reported.

The district added, “We are #SunnyslopeProud of these dedicated athletes and the entire coaching staff for their hard work, teamwork and accomplishments.”

Ensemble attends annual festival

GUHSD’s talented vocal ensembles gathered for the annual District Vocal Ensemble Festival, an opportunity to strengthen their skills, collaborate with fellow performers and prepare for upcoming performances. Students worked with Dr. Frank A. Watkins, associate professor of Music and director of Choral Activities at Arizona State University, who shared his expertise and provided valuable feedback.

The experience allowed students to learn from an accomplished choral professional and apply new insights to their musical development. GUHSD thanked Watkins, its vocal music directors and participating students for making the festival a celebration of learning and music.

Wabbington to play in Indiana

Sunnyslope High School senior Darius Wabbington has committed to continue his basketball career at Indiana University, where he will compete at the NCAA Division I level.

A standout on the Vikings’ varsity team since his freshman year, Wabbington has continued to develop his skills and gain national recognition. His hard work and dedication have earned him national attention and opened the door to this exciting next chapter, the district said, adding, “Sunnyslope is #VikingProud of Darius and looks forward to cheering him on as he takes his talents to Bloomington!”

Madison School District

Grants support Camelview

Madison Camelview Elementary recently received two generous donations totaling $10,000 to help support teachers and STEAM projects at the school.

As part of the grand opening of their new store at the Camelback Colonnade, Burlington presented Camelview with a $5,000 donation through AdoptAClassroom.org, allowing teachers to select supplies and materials for their classrooms. The school also received a $5,000 grant from the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation to support their STEAM garden on campus.

Simis teacher recognized

Madison Simis Elementary teacher Denyse Deihl has been named as an Arizona IB Teacher of the Year by the Arizona International Baccalaureate Schools (AZIBS) organization.

The annual award honors individuals who exemplify the spirit of IB education and recognizes the dedication, creativity and international-mindedness that define IB learning and teaching in Arizona.

Deihl creates learning experiences that encourage students to be curious, ask questions, make connections and see themselves as capable learners and leaders, the district said. Adding, “Through inquiry, collaboration, reflection and meaningful connections to the world around them, she encourages students to approach learning with an open mind and a willingness to take action.”

Reflecting on the award the teacher said, “Being recognized as the IB Teacher of the Year is an honor that reminds me of why I entered education. My greatest reward remains seeing my students develop critical thinking, curiosity and a passionate, global perspective in the classroom every day. This recognition inspires me to continue refining my teaching to best support and empower every learner who steps through my door.”

Teachers awarded APS grants

Ten teachers from across Madison Simis Elementary, Madison Meadows Middle School and Madison Traditional Academy were each recently awarded a $500 grant through the APS Supply My Class program. The program helps support and recognize teachers across the utility’s service area by providing them with extra funds to support additional materials and resources for their classrooms and students.

Open enrollment begins

The Madison School District will begin accepting open enrollment applications for kindergarten through eighth grade for the 2027-28 school year on Dec. 1.

The district says that it offers rigorous and engaging instruction provided by professional, high-quality teachers. As a result, Madison students regularly score above average as measured by state assessments. Madison staff, students and schools are frequently recognized at both the local and national levels for their work and academic excellence.

Madison schools feature signature programs at the elementary and middle school levels, designed to enhance learning by allowing students to explore their passions alongside their core academic subjects, preparing students for educational and career success. Those programs include Visual & Performing Arts, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math), Spanish Immersion, International Baccalaureate, REACH – Profoundly Gifted and Traditional Academy.

Outside the classroom, the district offers a wide range of before and after-school care options and extracurricular opportunities. Students can participate in the Madison Adventure Club (MAC), athletics, school-sponsored clubs and numerous on-campus clubs and activities provided by partner organizations.

To learn more about open enrollment or schedule a school tour, visit www.madisonaz.org/enroll.

District welcomes preschoolers

The Madison Elementary School District invites families with preschool age children to its annual Discover Madison Preschool Tour on Jan. 21, 2027. This event offers parents a firsthand look at the district’s high-quality preschool programs, and provides an opportunity to meet teachers and experience the school communities. Students enrolled in Madison’s preschool programs receive priority when applying for open enrollment for kindergarten.

Similar to the district’s annual Discover Madison Elementary and Discover Madison Middle School events, attendees will board a school bus to travel to and tour the different preschool programs. Following the site visits, the event will wrap up with an informative Q&A session with district and preschool leadership. It is a great opportunity for parents to ask questions and learn how their child will benefit educationally and developmentally from Madison’s preschool programs.

Tour seats are limited. Interested families can learn more and sign up at www.madisonaz.org/discover.

Osborn School District

Longview staff recognized

At the Oct. 13 Governing Board Meeting, the Osborn School District celebrated the October Spread L.O.V.E. Award (Living Our Values Every Day) recipients from Longview Elementary.

“The five inspiring Lancers demonstrate daily the values that the district holds at the center of every decision we make and action we take,” the district said.

They congratulated Kendall Songer (Equity), Rosie Elias Ulloa (Growth), Bre Ellison (Integrity), Debbie Knudsen (Joy) and Marina La Rosa (Relationships).

Advisory Council meets

On Sept. 25, Osborn Superintendent Felipe Carranza held his inaugural Parent Advisory Council meeting. The passionate group of Parent-Teacher Organization leaders came together to be the voice of all of district school families.

In a social media post, the district celebrated the “insightful and courageous pioneers of this Council,” including Sarah Sullivan (Encanto), Ellen Laux (Montecito), Christina Marin (Montecito), Adriana Cuevas (Osborn Middle School) and Rhonda Mejia (Clarendon). The district noted that the Longview and Solano representatives were unable to attend the September meeting.

The district said, “Our greatest impact can be achieved when we seek input from the people we serve – students, families, and the community alike. If the ideas and hopes expressed in this first meeting are any indication of where Osborn is headed, then you can be sure that we are moving toward even more excellent excellence in the near future!”

Osborn celebrates Teachers of the Year

Osborn School District invites area residents to celebrate the district’s three Teachers of the Year – Jennifer Staron, Daniela Hernandez and Carrie Crompton – at the Osborn Education Foundation’s annual Teacher of the Year Celebration.

The event will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, at DoubleTree Phoenix North, 10220 N. Metro Parkway East. The evening begins with a 5 p.m. social hour and silent auction, followed by a 6 p.m. banquet and celebration. Tickets and additional event details are available online at https://e.givesmart.com/events/P8j.

Phoenix Union High School District

City Year supports freshman transition

For many students, the transition into high school can be difficult, but Central High School has introduced an exciting new partnership to provide additional support for students as they navigate their freshman year.

City Year is an education nonprofit that partners with schools across the country with a dual mission: aiding student success in schools while also developing young people as civic leaders and professionals.

At Central, student success coaches work alongside teachers and staff in the freshman house where they provide academic assistance, individualized attention and mentors who are invested in student success. Phoenix is piloting a unique version of the program in which coaches attend Arizona State University while serving at Central three days a week.

“We focus on Near Peer relationships,” Alexandra Menendez, City Year’s impact manager at Central, said. The coaches, ranging from ages 17-25, offer students mentors that can better relate to their experiences while helping them remain engaged with school.”

Coaches support classroom instruction, work with small groups and check in with

students about various topics – whether that’s attendance or other challenges they may be having. Menendez said that students who have a person on campus that they know is going to support them gives the student another reason to come to campus every day.

In addition to academic goals, City Year hopes to aid students in developing confidence, independence and a stronger sense of what they are capable of.

Although the program is still in its early stages, Menendez has already witnessed growing connections and recognition between students and coaches.

“I’m so excited for City Year to be recognized on campus,” Menedez said. “When we get to the point where students that maybe are not even in freshman house and are just like ‘Oh, that’s a City Year and I know what that means and I trust this person because of that.’”

Through mentorship and classroom support, City Year is helping freshman students at Central feel connected and supported throughout their high school journey, the school added.

Visit www.pxu.org to learn more about Central High School, part of the Phoenix Union High School District.

Spartans place third

Washington Elementary School District

Desert View launches Literacy Hub

Desert View Elementary School celebrated the launch of its new Community Literacy Hub on Oct. 6, made possible through a partnership between the Washington Elementary School District (WESD), Valley of the Sun United Way, the City of Phoenix, Helios Education Foundation and community partners.

The celebration featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, remarks from community leaders, family activities and opportunities to connect with local resources. Students also selected books to take home and build their home libraries.

The new hub will expand access to early learning opportunities, literacy resources and educational support for children and families in the Desert View community. The WESD extended its gratitude to the partners who helped bring this initiative to life and strengthen learning opportunities for local students and families.

Job fair set for Nov. 7

The WESD invites job seekers to its upcoming Job Fair on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the District Administrative Center, located at 4650 W. Sweetwater Ave.

The district will conduct in-person interviews for special education teachers, bus drivers (free CDL training available), paraprofessionals, and KidSpace instructors and assistants. Student teachers can also learn how to earn a paycheck while gaining valuable classroom experience. Interviews will be conducted in person, and a computer lab will be available to assist with applications. Apply at jobs.wesdschools.org or call 602-347-2622 for more information.

School adds free, all-day preschool

WESD, in partnership with A Stepping Stone Foundation, will soon offer a free, full-day preschool program for children ages 3 to 5 at Desert View Elementary, 8621 N. 3rd St.

The program will offer free, full-day preschool with high-quality early learning; free breakfast and lunch; and a welcoming environment to learn, grow and prepare for kindergarten.

In addition, learning opportunities for the whole family are available, including required adult education component, with flexibility; free childcare provided during adult education classes.

There is no income requirement for enrollment, which is currently taking place. The program opening date will be announced soon; spaces are limited. Visit Desert View Elementary to complete the registration information. Call Desert View Elementary at 602-347-4000 for additional information.

Support local schools

During this season of giving, WESD is asking residents to consider making a tax credit donation to local schools – including Desert View Elementary School, Maryland School, Moon Mountain Elementary School, Mountain View School, Orangewood School, Richard E. Miller Elementary School, Royal Palm Middle School and Sunnyslope School.

Contributions make a direct and meaningful impact on students by supporting field trips, extracurricular activities, uniforms, equipment and stipends for coaches and sponsors. Best of all, tax credit donations can reduce your Arizona state tax liability – up to $200 if filing single or $400 if filing jointly.

Donating is quick and easy. Visit the school’s front office to complete a tax credit form or donate online at https://bit.ly/3Ao6nZ7.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.