Oftentimes, black pets like sweet Betty (pet number 857236) spend longer on the adoption floor as they tend to be overlooked by potential adopters more than other pets, the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) says. The 32-pound American Pit Bull mix was rescued by AHS in July after her owner sadly passed away and there was no one else to care for her.

Betty is a kind soul who loves to get treats and would appreciate a family that allows her to adjust to her new home with lots of patience and positive reinforcement. As smart as she is cute, this golden eyed pup loves showing off how great she does on a leash and the tricks she knows including sit.

This sweet girl absolutely loves meeting new people but does take a little time to adapt to new surroundings. After all, who can blame her after losing the person who took care of her for her whole life? Despite all she has been through, Betty still has a heart of gold.

Betty’s adoption fee includes her spay surgery, current vaccinations, a microchip and a follow-up wellness exam with a VCA Animal Hospital. Visit this gorgeous girl at the Arizona Humane Society’s South Mountain Campus or to give her the loving forever home she deserves.

Visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to learn more.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.