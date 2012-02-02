A&E Briefs

‘A Legacy of Justice: Sipuel v. Board of Regents University of Oklahoma’

Grey Matters Productions

12:10 p.m. Feb. 7-9 & 14-16

Herberger Theater, Kax Stage

222 E. Monroe

602-252-8497

Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher understood that being a test plaintiff in 1946 Oklahoma for the NAACP would make her a target for the hostility of segregationists. With a legal team lead by Thurgood Marshall, her determination to receive a law degree in the educational facility of her choice would change the course of history. Tickets are just $6 (fees apply online). Doors open at 11:40 a.m. Order lunch online with tickets by 5 p.m. the day before your show and it will be ready when you arrive. Or, bring your own. One evening performance will take place at 7 p.m. on Feb. 6; tickets are still just $6.

‘Romeo and Juliet’

Ballet Arizona

Feb. 9-12

Phoenix Symphony Hall

75 N. 2nd St.

602-381-1096

The most famous love story of all time is performed just in time for Valentine’s Day. Romeo and Juliet chronicles Shakespeare’s tale of two passionate teenagers from great families on opposing sides of a bitter feud. With its sweepingly regal ballroom scenes, vivacious swordplay and poignant pas de deux, Ib Andersen’s production is a feast for the eyes and ears. Tickets are $25-$159 plus fees. Visit http://balletaz.org.

‘La Esquinita, USA’

Arizona Theatre Company

Feb. 9-26

Herberger Theater

222 E. Monroe

602-252-8497

Rubén C. González’ one-man play about love, forgiveness and ultimate redemption connects 10 people left behind in their once-booming—and now forgotten—American border town to struggle with eternal human relationships. Tickets are $41 to $70 plus fees. Visit www.arizonatheatre.org.

‘Me, My Quantified Self, and I’

7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-12

Unexpected Art Gallery

734 W. Polk St.

Jessica Rajko partners with eight Phoenix-based artists to create a world in which big data is brought to life. By combining dance, digital music, and laser art with familiar objects, the show reimagines our digital world as the messy, cluttered, complicated ecosystem it is. Tickets are $15 in advance online at (minimum 24 hours) and $20 at the door. Visit www.jessicarajko.com.

‘Broke-ology’

Black Theatre Troupe

Feb. 10-26

The Helen K. Mason Center for the Performing Arts

1333 E. Washington St.

602-258-8129

A moving exploration of how time and circumstance—and the hard fact of poverty—can diminish hope, divide loving siblings and threaten to extinguish life itself. Tickets are $36 general admission, plus fees. Visit http://www.blacktheatretroupe.org.

‘Fifty Shades of Felt’

Through Feb. 11

Playhouse on the Park,

Central Arts Plaza

1850 N. Central Ave.

602-254-2151

A very inappropriate puppet show presented by All Puppet Players. A “popular” book is lampooned in the way only these raunchy puppets could. Will Ana (and the audience) take the Sex Pledge? Will the Goddess allow a full fuzzgasm? What exactly are those puppeteers putting their hands up? The answer to these questions will all be revealed in a show that can make every puppet on the “avenue” blush. Tickets are $23 general admission. Adults-only show. Visit www.allpuppetplayers.com.

Native American Flute Choir

2-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Pueblo Grande Museum

4619 E. Washington St.

602-495-0901

Don’t miss the premiere performance of the Native American Flute Choir composed of flutists Aaron White, Anthony Wakeman, and Jonah Littlesunday. It will include solo performances by each artist, as well as Anthony Wakeman accompanied on guitar by Grammy nominee Aaron White. Following this performance there will be a discussion of the art of crafting a Native American flute. Tickets are available online at www.pueblogrande.com for $10 in advance, or $12 at the door; children age 5 and younger are free with a reserved ticket.

‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’

Feb. 17-March 5

Space 55

636 E. Pierce St.

www.space55.org

This play examines the breakdown of the marriage of a middle-aged couple, Martha and George. Late one evening, after a university faculty party, they receive an unwitting younger couple, Nick and Honey, as guests, and draw them into their bitter and frustrated relationship. The play is in three acts, normally taking a little less than three hours to perform, with two 10-minute intermissions.Show times are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $20 general admission.

‘Love Stories’

Center Dance Ensemble

March 2-5

Herberger Theater, Stage West

222 E. Monroe

602-252-8497

Featuring the premiere of Center Dance Ensemble’s Artistic Director Frances Smith Cohen’s “Eye of the Moon,” set in an 1800s Spanish gothic castle and inspired by Federico García Lorca’s “Blood Wedding.” Plus new work choreographed to an original score composed by Eric Sandmeyer. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $14 for students, $23 for seniors and $28 for adults, plus fees. Additional lunchtime theater performances are available at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; tickets are just $6. Visit www.herbergertheater.org.

‘Riders of the Purple Sage’

Arizona Opera

March 3-5

Phoenix Symphony Hall

75 N. 2nd St.

602-266-7464

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Zane Grey, this is the first world premiere produced by Arizona Opera. Follow this Wild West adventure through the sweeping vistas and massive canyons of the Southwest, brought to life by the vibrant work of world-renowned Arizona artist, Ed Mell. Tickets are $25 to $155 plus fees. Visit http://azopera.org.

‘Coro y Guitarra’

Phoenix Chorale

7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral

100 W. Roosevelt St.

602-253-2224

A lush and exotic concert filled with the romantic fervor of Spanish and Latin song. From the brilliant Romancero Gitano inspired by Frederico García Lorca’s Gypsy Ballads to Astor Piazzola’s shimmering Libertango, you will be swept away by the sensual rhythms accompanied by guitar. Tickets are $32 general admission, $5 less for seniors and military with ID. Visit http://phoenixchorale.org.