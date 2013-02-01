Co-working space helps entrepreneurs grow

CO+HOOTS, central Phoenix’s largest co-working community and entrepreneur collaboration hub, is celebrating five member companies for their rapid expansions and contributions to the local economy. Since opening its new, larger midtown Phoenix location in April 2016, CO+HOOTS has helped its member companies create more than 200 jobs.

National tech company Ackmann & Dickenson, global hospitality firm HVS and public relations agency Wired PR Group have each grown into larger offices within CO+HOOTS following steady business expansion and plans for new hires. Web design and development agency AKOS Web and national software company The Nerdery each grew their teams in the past six months.

“When combined with our members’ hard work and passion, CO+HOOTS’ risk-alleviating resources and collaboration in our community set entrepreneurs up for success,” said Jenny Poon, founder of CO+HOOTS. “We’re extremely proud of what these companies have achieved. We’ll have much more to celebrate in the future as they continue to represent the best of Phoenix.”

Within CO+HOOTS, Ackmann & Dickenson has grown from one person with a designated desk to a large office housing a team of six in just months.

“CO+HOOTS had all of the offerings and services to get us up and running from day one,” said Mark Schumacher, Ackmann & Dickenson manager of Interactive Design. “The open and welcoming community of people helped integrate our Minneapolis transplants into the Phoenix tech and startup world instantly. From networking events, weekly member socials, community speakers, tech talks—there’s always something good going on at CO+HOOTS.”

