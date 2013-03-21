Hopdoddy aids free kids music programs

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, serving craft burgers and local beer with a lively neighborhood vibe, recently made a substantial donation to Solid Rock, a nonprofit organization that provides Phoenix-based teens with a place to learn and practice music, creative arts, dance, culinary arts and more—all for free.

Hopdoddy CEO Jeff Chandler and CFO Kristina Cashman presented Alice Cooper and his wife Sheryl, founders of the Solid Rock Foundation, with a check for $18,102 during Cooper’s 15th Annual Christmas Pudding Show at Celebrity Theatre on Dec. 3.

Solid Rock was the beneficiary of the Hopdoddy charitable giving program “Goodnight for a Good Cause.” Through this program, one dollar from every Goodnight Burger purchased at the Scottsdale and Phoenix restaurants is donated to Solid Rock. The partnership with Alice Cooper’s nonprofit began with the opening of the burger joint’s Town & Country location in February 2016.

“We are thrilled to partner with an organization that inspires teens to explore their creativity, and we are humbled by our fans who helped us raise this tremendous donation for Solid Rock in only 10 short months,” said Chandler.

“Hopdoddy Burger has been a remarkable partner to work with and they are very like-minded with Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock to be engaged in the community and to enhance the lives of young people,” said Randy Spencer, Community Partnerships director for Solid Rock. “We are very grateful for their support and we look forward to working with them more in the future.”