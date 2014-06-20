New tango studio opens with event

Learn the art and grace of tango at the new Tango Academy Arizona, 13637 N. Tatum Blvd., #8.

Founder and dance Maestro Jorge L. Gonzalez-Becerra offers a comprehensive program that will introduce you to authentic Argentine tango with classes for beginners, intermediate and advanced students. The classes will expose students to the art of dance and passion that ignites the culture behind it.

Gonzalez-Becerra’s teaching is rooted in the traditions of the neighborhood of the barrio Balvanera-Congreso in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he was born, raised and educated. His dance is inspired primarily by his family, whose tango legacy was passed onto him. He was educated and trained in the performing arts since a very early age.

To celebrate the opening of the new studio, Tango Academy Arizona will host an hour of free dance lessons from 9-10 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Practice, workout and learn new tango moves. The free lessons will be followed by a traditional social dance, called a Milonga Kilómetro Cero, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and featuring hors d’oeuvres and beverages. Admission to the dance is $20, all inclusive.

For more information, call 602-992-0563 or visit www.tangoacademyarizona.com.