Get your male dog, cat fixed for $20

This June, thanks to a grant from Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust, Altered Tailsoffers a “No Father’s Day” $20 spay surgery promotion for all male owned dogs and cats Maricopa County, ages 3 months to 4 years. This special $20 rate also includes rabies, DA2PP and Bordetella vaccinations.

Getting your male dog or cat neutered not only keeps the unwanted pet population down, but also can prevent cancer in your pet down the road. Pets must weight at least 3 pounds on the day of surgery. Animals age 5 years and older require pre-surgical blood work at least two business days prior to surgery, at an additional cost of $40.

This special rate for neuter surgeries at the Barnhart Clinic, 950 W. Hatcher Road, is available by making an appointment; mention the “No Father’s Day” campaign when calling 602-943-7729 or online at www.AlteredTails.org. This campaign is based on availability.