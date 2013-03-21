Local woman leads study trip to Mexico

With an internationally recognized culture, Mexico remains one of the strongest and most enticing tourist destinations for Americans. Just ask North Central resident Virginia Ramos Foster, Ph.D., who is leading her annual Spanish Study Program in Cuernavaca, Mexico in summer 2017.

The program takes place June 16-July 1 and is open to all students and members of the Phoenix Metro community. Alternative dates can be arranged.

Students study at the Universidad Internacional Center of Multicultural Studies, where they are totally immersed in the study of Spanish language and culture. Students are not only taught by Mexican university professors, they also live with pre-screened Mexican families.

“Living with a Mexican family is the ideal way to learn Spanish in the shortest time possible,” Foster points out. “The purpose of the program is to offer students the opportunity to achieve fluency in Spanish conversation and an understanding of Hispanic culture.”

Families with children are welcome on the trip, which also attracts Phoenix-area business people, doctors, educators and other professionals each year.

Students fly on their own to Mexico City and then take a bus to Cuernavaca. Costs vary. For more information, contact Foster at vrfvrf@gmail.com or 602-549-4327.