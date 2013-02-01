Sign ups begin Sept. 5 for fall softball leagues

Looking for a fun family or work team-building activity? Want to get some exercise in the cooling outdoor fall weather? The city of Phoenix Adult Softball League Registration opens Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 6:30 p.m.

This is a great chance to get your co-workers, friends, family and church members together for a fun time. League games are played at three sites, including the Rose Mofford Sports Complex,

Visit https://www.phoenix.gov/parks/sports/softball to find your park and pick your night. Click on the “Current Adult League Flyer.” Then create a team of your own, or join a team that has a few spots open. Register online at activenet.active.com/phoenix. Walk-in registrations also will be accepted beginning Wednesday, Sept. 6 at any of the city’s community centers and at the Rose Mofford Main Office.