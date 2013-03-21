North Central News

 
Improve your immune system, move your DNA

February 2017

Learn about the immune system and participate in various activities to boost your immune health during the Winter Immune Boost Retreat, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Kinesphere Center for Movement Education.

The retreat begins with skin scrubbing to help eliminate toxins from the body, followed by a whole-body movement session. After a catered lunch, explore the benefits of probiotics and making fermented foods, then finish the day with some immune-boosting acupressure and yoga nidra. Cost is $115 for the full retreat, $75 for the sessions after lunch.

Lisa Thorngren shows you how to “Move Your DNA,” 8a.m.-5 p.m. March 4-5. This two-day intensive is designed to give you hands-on experience with all of the exercises taught in the book Move Your DNA by biomechanist Katy Bowman. This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone interested in improving their health through practicing these correctives. Space is limited to 10 students. Reading “Move Your DNA” is a prerequisite for this course. Cost is $179.

Kinesphere Center for Movement Education is located at 711 E. Missouri Ave., Suite 180. Call 602-532-3111 or e-mail info@kinesphere-studio.com for more information or to RSVP.

