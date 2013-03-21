Improve your immune system, move your DNA

Learn about the immune system and participate in various activities to boost your immune health during the Winter Immune Boost Retreat, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Kinesphere Center for Movement Education.

The retreat begins with skin scrubbing to help eliminate toxins from the body, followed by a whole-body movement session. After a catered lunch, explore the benefits of probiotics and making fermented foods, then finish the day with some immune-boosting acupressure and yoga nidra. Cost is $115 for the full retreat, $75 for the sessions after lunch.

Lisa Thorngren shows you how to “Move Your DNA,” 8a.m.-5 p.m. March 4-5. This two-day intensive is designed to give you hands-on experience with all of the exercises taught in the book Move Your DNA by biomechanist Katy Bowman. This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone interested in improving their health through practicing these correctives. Space is limited to 10 students. Reading “Move Your DNA” is a prerequisite for this course. Cost is $179.

Kinesphere Center for Movement Education is located at 711 E. Missouri Ave., Suite 180. Call 602-532-3111 or e-mail info@kinesphere-studio.com for more information or to RSVP.