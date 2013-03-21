Pop-up nurseries offer tomatoes, fruit trees

Greg Peterson, owner of The Urban Farm, continues his pop-up nursery events this month with a focus on prepping your garden.

Visitors will learn about soil, seeds and fertilizer, and other tools to get your garden ready for spring, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 17-18 and 24-25. These items also will be available for purchase during the event. In addition, any leftover deciduous fruit trees (apples, peaches, apricots, figs, etc.) will be available for purchase Feb. 17-18, and on Feb. 24-25 there will be information about how to successfully grow your tomato garden, with tomato plants available for purchase.

A special stand-alone class about building your own worm bin will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the pop-up nursery site, located at 4549 N. 7th St. Learn about the many benefits of worm castings for your fruit trees and gardens. In this workshop you will gain the skills to build your own bins at a fraction of the cost of the manufactured bins being sold online. Workshop participants will receive supplies for one complete worm bin, including a starter set of worms.

The fee for this workshop is 99 and covers two people. To register for the Worm Bin Workshop, visit http://store.urbanfarm.org.