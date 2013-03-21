Mobile app launched to help raise birth-5

Southwest Human Development has launched its new Birth to Five Helpline mobile app. Now with the touch of a button, parents and caregivers can get access to the tools they need to respond to range of issues or concerns for newborns to 5 year olds, just by downloading the Birth to Five Helpline app on their handheld devices from the Apple App Store (iOS) or from Google Play (Android).

Created and managed by Southwest Human Development, Arizona’s largest nonprofit dedicated to early childhood development, the Birth to Five Helpline app is a tool for anyone who interacts with children—parents, grandparents, caregivers, early childhood or medical professionals.

The app connects parents and caregivers directly to professionals who offer guidance to parents responding to challenging behaviors; sleeping issues; nutrition questions; safety matters; uncertainty about feeding and eating; potty training challenges; dealing with fussiness and colic; or just general child development and parenting questions or worries.

For 10 years, a compassionate team of experts has offered support and guidance to callers looking for someone to talk to confidentially through the Birth to Five Helpline: 1-877-705-KIDS (5437). The Birth to Five Helpline app expands access to this real-world expertise and provides critical information from true professionals who have access and knowledge of important resources in our community.

For more information, visit www.birthtofivehelpline.org.