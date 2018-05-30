Moonlight yoga at Mountain Shadows

Mountain Shadows Resort, 5445 E. Lincoln Drive, hosts Moonlight Yoga 8 p.m. Sunday, May 20. Atop the resort’s stunning Camelback Overlook rooftop deck, guests and local will enjoy elevated views of the night skies and the moon aglow above Camelback Mountain.

After a flow session with instructor Veronica Clark, guests and locals can sip a craft cocktail at Hearth ’61 while they cool down and enjoy the plush atmosphere of the Living Room.

Cost is $25 per person, which includes the class, parking and a drink. An additional class is set for 8 p.m. June 10. For more information or to reserve a space for Moonlight Yoga, visit www.mountainshadows.com/resort/events.