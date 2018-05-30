Open house set for new dental office

Dr. Alexandria Schwei has opened Premier Valley Dental at 727 E. Bethany Home Road, Ste. A100, and invites the public to come check out the variety of services offered there during a special open house set for 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 5.

Guests will enjoy complimentary refreshments, fun activities and raffle prizes.

Premier Valley Dental offers comprehensive, cosmetic and family dental services, including implants, dentures, and more.

“It is my upmost priority that all patients are thoroughly educated and the treatment I provide is tailored to each patient’s situation and individual needs,” said Dr. Schwei.

All PPO insurances accepted. For more information, stop by the open house or call 602-789-3799.