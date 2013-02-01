Camp inspires global awareness

Up with People Jr., a performing arts day camp for children ages 8-12, will be offered in Phoenix this June. The one-week, co-ed day camp, affiliated with the international group Up With People, will be 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 11-15 at the Black Theatre Troupe, 1333 E. Washington St. Cost for the week is $200.

The nonprofit Up with People Jr. brings together local students, ages 8-12, to impact and inspire their community. Campers gain a sense of social responsibility, global awareness, confidence and purpose, as well as the experience of and appreciation for working cooperatively as part of a diverse group.

To register, visit www.UpwithPeopleJr.org. For more information about Up with People Jr.’s Phoenix camp, email Paula Duncan Kehoe at phoenix@upwithpeoplejr.org.