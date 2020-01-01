Back-to-school drive helps children in need

You can help children who attend Title 1 elementary schools in Maricopa County who need uniforms, backpacks, clothes and school supplies for when classes begin again.

The Back to School Clothing Drive is operating in a different way because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Karl Gentles, executive director of the Back to School Clothing Drive, said the organization will still fulfill its promise to offer school clothes, uniforms, backpacks, school supplies and other needed items to elementary school-age children, their families and schools. He said the drive has converted from its annual on-site distribution to 5,000 Title 1 students at Grand Canyon University to a drive-by distribution event that served 1,000 Luke Air Force Base families one day last month in collaboration with Fighter Country Partnership and the BHHS Legacy Foundation. The Back to School Clothing Drive also planned to deliver supplies to 2,000 students at specific Title 1 schools in the county and to bring supplies to 600 children in foster care in partnership with Arizona Helping Hands, among other outreach.

To make a financial donation, visit backtoschoolclothingdrive.com.