From pastries to cocktails, Valentine covers it all

Two Phoenix natives with a heart for cuisine are offering diners an eclectic combination of a bakery, café, neighborhood restaurant and cocktail bar rolled into one.

Chadwick Price and Blaise Faber recently opened Valentine at 4130 N. Seventh Ave. after having worked at other restaurants. This eatery offers coffee, pastries and brunch, as well as dinner and cocktails, utilizing much produce and other ingredients that farmers grow in the state and region.

Some of the pastries at Valentine include mesquite and miso chocolate chip cookies; heirloom corn and coconut cookies and a squash, sticky bun with rose caramel glaze. Brunch offerings include a churro waffle with dulce de leche, mesquite chai spice and whip, as well as a breakfast sandwich with house sausage, marbleized egg, raclette pimento and squash toast. Coffee and pastries are available starting at 7 a.m. Brunch is offered from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and dinner is provided from 5 to 10 p.m. and until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

For dinner, a popular meal is the smoked two wash ranch chicken that includes durum wheat berries, toasted greens and kerned yogurt. The elote pasta features house-made tagliarini, pecorino, crispy corn and arbol flake.

Quench your thirst with unusual drinks at Valentine including a hatch chili margarita, a coffee old fashioned, a squash latte and a vanilla corn cappuccino, among many others.

The restaurant is open Wednesdays through Sundays. To learn more, visit www.valentinephx.com.