Exhibit shows gratitude for healthcare workers

An installation of “The Gratitude Project” at the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center is now complete. Seventy-two 6-inch by 6-inch works of art depicting flowers donated by members of the Arizona Art Alliance’s member arts organizations now grace the main entry off of 7th Street, north of Indian School Road.

The paintings are an expression of gratitude for healthcare workers for their selflessness and sacrifices during COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, the Arizona Art Alliance has received more than 500 6×6 paintings, which were created and donated by member artists on the theme of florals and botanicals. The theme was chosen as it is customary to say “thank you” through the gift of flowers. The florals vary from realistic renditions to abstract interpretations. Materials vary from watercolor, colored pencil, oil, acrylic, collage and mixed media.

The paintings were created by members of the Arizona Art Alliance’s member arts organizations. To learn more about Arizona Art Alliance, visit www.azartalliance.com.