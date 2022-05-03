Get $25 tickets during Concert Week, beginning May 4

With the summer concert season just around the corner, Live Nation announced that Concert Week will kick off May 4. The week-long program offers live music fans access to $25 tickets to more than 3,700 of the promoter’s shows across North America.

Live music performances heading to Phoenix clubs, theaters, amphitheaters and arenas include some big acts, across a large variety of genres. Artists coming to Phoenix include Backstreet Boys, Belle & Sebastian, Calexico, Duran Duran, Fleet Foxes, Halsey, Keith Urban, New Kids On The Block, Rod Stewart, Tears for Fears, The Black Keys, The Killers, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas and many more.

The special $25 ticket offer includes taxes and fees, allowing more fans to enjoy seeing their favorite artist live at local venues this year.

Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, May 4, at 7 a.m. PT, through Tuesday, May 10, or while supplies last. Go to www.livenation.com/concertweek.