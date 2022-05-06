Chamber celebrates business achievement

The Greater Phoenix Chamber will honor nine businesses whose good work and successes have strengthened the community and the Chamber at its 35th Annual IMPACT Awards event.

The 2022 IMPACT Award finalists are named in three categories, including Small business (Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels, Concord General Contracting, Inc. and evolvedMD); Mid-size business (Dircks Moving & Logistics, Jennings, Strouss & Salmon, PLC and K2 Electric); and Large business (Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Desert Financial Credit Union and Rocket Mortgage).

Three companies will be named Business of the Year at the event.

The IMPACT Award event will be held Friday, May 13, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, 340 N. 3rd St. The cost for Chamber members is $105; non-members, $125.

For more information, call 602-495-2195 or visit www.phoenixchamber.com.