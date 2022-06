Goodwill store opens on Bethany

A new Goodwill location opened in North Central with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Friday, April 22.

Located at 1515 E. Bethany Home Rd., Suite 160, in Phoenix, the retail store and donation center is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

For additional information, visit www.goodwillaz.org or contact the Bethany East store at 602-216-3941.