Theater company expands capacity, opportunity

The state’s oldest theater has launched the final phase of its Centennial Capital Campaign in support of construction of a state-of-the-art, 500-seat theatre along with the creation of an arts innovation and training wing to support its community service programs. So far, The Phoenix Theatre Company, which was founded in Phoenix in 1920, has raised nearly $17 million of the $20 million goal.

The theater company says it will expand its current 250-seat Hormel Theatre to 500 seats. Technical improvements will include a full fly loft, below-stage traps and a stage large enough to accommodate pre-Broadway show development.

Improvements to the Company’s Hardes Theatre complex, which will provide rehearsal and training space for its signature programs dedicated to healing and educating through the arts, including Partners That Heal and its inclusive Summer Theatre Camp offerings, will also be funded by the capital campaign.

The Phoenix Theatre Company is located at 1825 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix. For additional information, visit www.phoenixtheatre.com/elevate.