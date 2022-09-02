Flow with pups for a good cause

Almost There Rescue will host a Paws & Reflect Puppy Yoga event Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 6–7 p.m.

The new series will be held on the first Wednesday of the month and offers a 30-minute flow with free-roaming puppies. All ages and abilities are welcome to participate. The cost is $30 and will help support the work that the nonprofit rescue does.

Almost There specializes in pregnant and nursing dogs and pups who need time and space to grow and become socialized. Moms and pups have significant social time with adults, children, and other dogs. While there, puppies go through a specially designed curriculum “Puppy Culture” developed by a team of experts including behavioral veterinarians and credentialed trainers.

For additional information, call 480-336-9860 or visit www.almostthererescue.org.