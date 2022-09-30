Greek festival offers Hellenic hospitality

Residents are invited to mark their calendars for some Hellenic hospitality in October as the annual Phoenix Greek Festival returns for its 61st year.

Attendees will enjoy Greek food, music, dancing, jewelry, art, grocery items and activities for kids. Authentic Greek foods include gyros, kalamari, pastitsio, spanakopita, lamb and melt-in-your-mouth loukoumades (Greek donuts). This festival offers the most Greek pastries of any other, including baklava, melomakarouna dipped in honey, and much more baked by Greek yiayias (grandmothers). Packaged handmade pastries are available to take home.

The Village Market features feta cheese, phyllo dough, olives, fresh oregano and more items imported from Greece. Popular Greek liquors such as Ouzo and Metaxa brandy will be served alongside imported Greek beer and wine.

In addition, national award-winning Greek Folk Dancers perform virtually every hour. Dance lessons will be offered daily, and everyone can join the line dancing as a live Greek band plays. Also, international vendors showcase jewelry, artwork, pottery, clothing accessories, gift items and more.

Run entirely by volunteers, proceeds from the event benefit Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral ministries, including youth programs that build camaraderie, character and commitment to community

The Greek Festival will be held Oct. 7–9 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Community Center, 1973 E. Maryland Ave., Phoenix. Admission is $5 for adults; children under 12 free. Residents ages 60 and over get in for free Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. –3 p.m. Parking is available on-site for $10, and free at Charles Schwab, on the southwest corner 24th St. and Lincoln, with free shuttle every 15 minutes

For more information, visit www.phoenixgreekfestival.org.