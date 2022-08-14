Who’s a good boy?

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) is offering a new four-week course to help Valley pups become a recognized Canine Good Citizen.

The classes, which stress responsible dog ownership for owners and basic training and good manners for dogs, are taught by AHS’ certified American Kennel Club Canine Good Citizen trainer. To enroll, the dog must first complete any basic training course through AHS or another training facility. If the pup passes the tests, pup parents will receive the certification paperwork with the trainer’s signature and AKC number.

The Canine Good Citizen course costs $99. Registration is open for this brand-new class beginning in August.

To register or for more information, visit www.azhumane.org/dog-training-classes.