Lunchtime dining for a cause

Throughout the month of June, Barro’s Pizza will donate a portion of the sales from all lunch specials at all locations to the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children. This is the seventh year that the family-owned and operated Barro’s Pizza and Pepsi have teamed up to raise money for children and families affected by pediatric cancer.

Beginning June 1, all Barro’s Pizza locations will donate proceeds, up to $40,000, from the sale of any lunch special to this local nonprofit whose mission is to help Arizona families with the high costs and challenging logistics while caring for their children during cancer treatment.

Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children was founded in 2013 by Chrisie Funari after she lost her young daughter, Ava, to cancer. Funari started the organization to empower families by ensuring they have a secure place to live, access to medical treatment and continued support.

The family-owned pizza operation has 47 locations in Arizona. For more information, or to find a location near you, visit www.barrospizza.com.