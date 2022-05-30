Rosie’s House hosts fall student interviews

Rosie’s House, a free music program founded in 1996, is gearing up for its fall 2022 classes. The organization will host interviews for students and families interested in enrolling its after-school music program June 4 and 11, from 9 a.m. to noon. No prior experience required to participate.

Located at 919 E. Jefferson St., Rosie’s House provides group and private music instruction for students in grades K–12 in piano, strings, winds, choir, band, orchestra, guitar, mariachi and digital music. Enrolled students also participate in Rosie’s House youth development programs including its volunteer service, academic support and college readiness programs.

Students qualify for Rosie’s House programs based on the number of people in their household and income range. To see if your student qualifies, call 602-252-8475 or visit www.rosies house.org/enrollment. Eligible students and families interested in participating should sign up at www.rosieshouse.org by June 3.