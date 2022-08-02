New luxury spirit program launches

Established in 2019, the Century Grand houses three turn-of-the-century-inspired cocktail bars, each serving specialty craft cocktails within an immersive environment and filled with the sights and sounds from a bygone era.

Created by the team at Barter & Shake, two of the bars within Century Grand, UnderTow and Grey Hen Rx, launched a new monthly program in July that highlights the group’s access to rare, luxury sprits.

Titled the “Captain’s Keep” at UnderTow and “Communion” at Grey Hen Rx’s, each concept will now offer a limited supply of a selected spirit (served neat or in a specialty cocktail) at a competitively affordable price for guests. Guests will want to act fast, as there’s typically only three bottles available and the featured spirit is anticipated to sell out within a couple of days.

This month, Undertow presents Flor de Caña 25 (market bottle price of $111.99). Guests can enjoy a one ounce pour neat for $4.59 or via the Light Guard Punch cocktail ($17) — Flor de Caña 12 Year Rum, Lustau Manzanilla sherry, Sauternes wine, simple syrup, oleo saccharum, lemon juice, pineapple juice, crushed ice.⁠

Grey Hen Rx will offer Glenfiddich Grand Couronne 26-Year-Old (market bottle price of $540.50), with a one-ounce pour priced $22.15 and also be served in the Cameron’s Kick ($17) – almond orgeat, lemon juice, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Glenfiddich 4-Year Double Cask, grated nutmeg and lemon peel.

Century Grand is located at 3626 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. Residents can follow on Facebook to learn what the monthly specials are (@enturygrandphx). For more information, call 602-739-1388 or visit www.centurygrandphx.com.

