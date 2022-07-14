Back-to-school event for Sunnyslope area students

Molina Complete Care of Arizona is teaming up with Sunnyslope Youth Center to provide preassembled backpacks to 500 students in the Sunnyslope area. The backpacks will contain notebooks, pencils, rulers, pocket organizers, highlighters and more.

Attendees will also be able to connect with multiple community partners. Resources will be available to inform attendees of recreational and outdoor play activities offered in the Sunnyslope area.

The event will be held Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to noon. Backpacks will be distributed on a first come, first-served basis. Sunnyslope Youth Center is located at 1702 W. Peoria Ave., Phoenix.

Learn more about the Sunnyslope Youth Center: www.phoenix.gov/parks/teens/sunnyslope-youth-center

Learn more about Molina Healthcare: www.molinahealthcare.com/members/az/en-us