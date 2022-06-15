Have a ball at indoor sport camp

When it’s too hot to play basketball outside this summer, kids can instead play inside the state-of-the-art APEX Sports Camps, located in The Pyramid Sports Complex.

The 22,000 square foot, climate-controlled building has been specially designed to offer top-notch, professional instruction in basketball, dodgeball, NERF football and Wiffle ball. There is also a Kids’ Lounge where kids can relax and chill out with arts and crafts activities, board games, toys, books, video games and chess sets.

Designed for ages 6 to 14, the camp will be offered on weekdays through July 29. Half days will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon and full days from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. After care will be available from 3 to 6 p.m. Campers will be grouped by age and skill level.

The cost is $325/week for a full day; $500 for 10 full days; $75 drop-in rate for a full day; $65 drop-in rate for a half day. After-care is $35 per day from 3 to 6 p.m. Advanced registration is required as space is limited. Camp days may be used in any amount and “banked” for future use during the school year.

APEX Sports Camps at The Pyramid Sports Complex is located at 4633 E. Shea Blvd., Phoenix. To learn more and register, call 602-971-5805 or visit www.apexsportscamps.com.