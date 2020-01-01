Library changes curbside pickup hours

Check out books for yourself and your family and then pick them up curbside at most of the Phoenix Public Library locations.

The city’s libraries offer evening curbside hours from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The service allows you to borrow books, DVDs and other items contact-free during the pandemic. Phoenix Public Library provides curbside service at 16 city branch locations. It is not available at South Mountain Community Library, but customers who would ordinarily access that branch can pick up their held items at Ocotillo Library.

Anyone who has a current Phoenix Public Library account can use curbside service. The first step is to reserve materials by visiting phoenixpubliclibrary.org and clicking on “curbside service.” After you receive notice that your item or items are ready, you can stop by the library location to retrieve them. Everyone is asked to wear a face mask when they come to the curbside pickup spot and to wait in their vehicle. You should bring your cell phone and library card or account number. An employee will deliver the materials to the trunk or rear of your vehicle.

To learn more, visit phoenix.gov/library.