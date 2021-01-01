City Council to consider water rate increase

The Phoenix City Council is expected to consider a proposed 6.5 percent water rate increase spread out over two years at its meeting on March 17.

City of Phoenix Water Services employees held virtual public meetings to gather public input on the proposed rate hike last month and in January.

The proposed rate increase for the average single-family residential customer will be about $2.40 a month or 8 cents per day. City officials say this recommended higher rate would offer funding for Phoenix’s Capital Improvement Program. Phoenix Water Services said the higher rates would help pay for rehabilitation and replacement of water pipes, treatment plants, pumps, reservoirs and wells that guarantee reliable delivery of the city’s drinking water. Infrastructure investment helps head off water main breaks before they become a problem.

To lean more, visit phoenix.gov/waterservices/customerservices/rateinfo.