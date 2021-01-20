Motorized vehicles not allowed on canal

A city of Phoenix employee is asking residents to spread the word and report people illegally using motorized vehicles on the Grand Canal.

Stacie Beute, Neighborhood Specialist for the city, in an email to Pierson Place Historic District representatives urged them to consider sharing information about the problem in their neighborhood meetings and/or in any communication materials to residents. Motorized vehicles are not allowed on the canal, but Beute said the city has received continual reports about vehicles on the Grand Canal between 19th Avenue and Seventh Street. She said that violators primarily are moped riders using the canal as a road during rush hour but sometimes electric bikes and other vehicles use it during other times of day. Beute said her department is working with the city’s police and Street Transportation departments and SRP to tackle the issue.

Anyone who sees motorized vehicles on the canal should call Crime Stop at 602-262-6151. Beute asked residents to log what they saw, including the type of vehicle, a description of the rider, the time of day it occurred and if the rider was on the north or south side of the canal. Beute can be reached at 602-256-3253 or stacie.beute@phoenix.gov.