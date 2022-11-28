County approves small business advocacy program

In October, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors announced that it had approved a new Small Business Advocacy Program that recognizes the value of small and local business on the local economy.

The County says that it spends more than $750 million annually on goods, services and construction in support of county residents. With more than 95 percent of Arizona’s businesses having fewer than 100 employees, this new program will help ensure small and local businesses get a larger share of county business.

Administered by the Office of Procurement Services, this new program introduces greater flexibility for county departments issuing quotes on the open market, which are under $100,000 to also consider the benefit of buying locally and keeping tax dollars in the local economy.

Businesses will certify in the county’s E-procurement platform, Periscope S2G, and need to meet certain criteria. Learn more at https://prod.bidsync.com/maricopa-county.