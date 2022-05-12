Herzog takes on new role at Southwest Behavioral

The nonprofit Southwest Behavioral & Health Services (SB&H) announced that Marcie Herzog has been promoted to vice president of Community Services. Herzog will be responsible for overseeing School Based Counseling, Community Services and Prevention programming, In-Home Services, and the InSHAPE program throughout Arizona. Herzog is successor to Edward McClelland, who retired after nearly 44 years of service at the organization.

Herzog is a licensed professional counselor in Arizona. Most recently she was director of High-Risk Populations in the Outpatient Services division of SB&H.