Explore Arizona with local author

With his latest book, “Arizona’s Scenic Roads and Hikes,” Arizona travel writer Roger Naylor coaxes readers outdoors with an array of wonders.

The book points the way toward the very best the state has to offer. Travel from sun-kissed deserts to the summits of snow-capped mountains, from the cosmic abyss of the Grand Canyon to the red rocks of Sedona and the haunting hoodoos of the Chiricahua Mountains. Visit ancient Native American villages, chase Old West legends, and get your kicks on Route 66.

In this guide, Naylor features all 27 of Arizona’s state-designated scenic and historic roads, including five National Scenic Byways. The stunning drives are arranged by region and include starting and ending points, mileage, vivid photos, full descriptions, and suggestions on locally owned places to eat and sleep.

Valley residents will have the chance to hear from the author at a “book talk” event at North Mountain Visitors Center, Saturday, May 14. The event begins at 11 a.m. Naylor’s books will be on sale at the event.

Learn more about the author at www.rogernaylor.com.

North Mountain Visitor Center is located at 12950 N. 7th St. in Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-343-5125 or visit www.northmountainvisitorcenter.org.