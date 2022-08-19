Lura Turner hosts golf tournament

Lura Turner Homes will hold its 27th Annual Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 23, at Stone Creek Golf Club. All proceeds from the event will benefit the special needs residents of Lura Turner Homes for Developmentally Disabled Adults, which was founded in 1965 by Methodist deaconess Lura Turner.

Event check-in begins at 6 a.m. The cost is $125 per player through Sept. 1; $150 afterwards.

Stone Creek Golf Club is located at 4435 E. Paradise Village Parkway S., in Phoenix. For additional information about the organization or the event, visit www.luraturnerhomes.org.