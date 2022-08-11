Residents encouraged to adopt as County animal shelters reach capacity

Today, Maricopa County Animal Care and Control announced that its shelters are at capacity and it is in urgent need of residents to adopt and foster shelter animals.

“Both our East and West Shelters are at maximum capacity. Currently we have more than 800 dogs in our shelters,” the County said in a released statement. “When we reach capacity, we have no choice but to double up kennels which can add unwanted stress on our dogs.”

Animal Care and Control is mandated to accept all stray dogs so they are encouraging residents to adopt a new member of the family to help ease overcrowding.

The cost to adopt any breed of dog older than 5 months is $25. The low adoption fee is expected to be continued through Labor Day, according to a County spokesperson. This adoption fee includes spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and license. Today and tomorrow, both shelters are open from noon until 6 p.m. This weekend they are open from noon until 5 p.m.

For additional information, visit www.maricopa.gov/214/adopt-a-pet.

