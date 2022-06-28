Celebrate your independents

Throughout the year, but especially during its Independents Week celebration, Valley nonprofit Local First Arizona encourages Arizonans to “go local” by supporting as many locally owned businesses as possible.

Traditionally held over the first week of July, this year’s celebration kicked off June 25, allowing first-timers and returning customers across the state to discover new and fun ways to support Arizona’s small, independent businesses.

While Local First Arizona’s 2022 Independents Week officially ends July 4, every day is a good day to dine at the small, independent restaurants in North Central and around the state. Just visit the website, www.localfirstaz.com, and click on the “Food” link under “Find,” then dine, enjoy, repeat.