Fifth VIG coming to former Ladera space

The VIG, is returning to North Central Phoenix with the opening of an all-new location this fall. The neighborhood-focused tavern will be housed inside a remodeled space that was formerly home to Ladera Taverna y Cocina, which closed its doors July 4.

“When we closed The VIG Uptown to make way for our first flagship concept, The Genuine, it was always our intention to bring another VIG to this part of the Valley,” said Luke Mayer, beverage director for parent company Genuine Concepts. “And the Central and Dunlap location was the perfect fit because it meant that we could keep Genuine Concepts in the North Central neighborhood.”

Mayer added, “Along with offering our upscale tavern fare for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, we will also be carrying over some signature items from the Ladera menu, because we know how much people loved its authentic Mexican food. We are excited to add to the VIG family and look forward to welcoming our neighbors in the fall.”

First founded in 2006 with the opening of The VIG Arcadia, this will be the fifth location for the concept, which will serve up chef Jeremy Pacheco’s menu of upscale tavern fare for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch — all paired with The VIG’s selection of Vignature cocktails, craft beer and wine, and featuring weekday happy hour from 3–6 p.m.

This fall, find The VIG North Central at 8729 N. Central Ave. Learn more at www.genuineconcepts.us.

