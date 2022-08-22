New county supervisorial district map approved

In late June, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to approve a new map adjusting the boundaries of the county’s five supervisorial districts to account for population and demographic changes over the past decade.

The Board’s approval came after a three-week public comment period on five draft maps, a public hearing that detailed the methodology behind redistricting, and several rounds of revisions incorporating public feedback. The new map will be effective on Jan. 1, 2024.

Residents can learn more about the process and view the new map online at www.maricopa.gov/5820/decennial-redistricting.