Free writing workshop offered to Valley teens

Mesquite Library, part of the Phoenix Public Library system, is offering a free, teen focused writing workshop this month.

Geared for teens with an interest in writing, the Write Place Write Time program allows participants to work on a new project with the group, explore different types of writing and media, and spend time on their own personal writing, no matter what form it takes (fan fiction, sci-fi, poetry, etc.).

This is a fluid environment to celebrate and explore writing without the pressure of a grade or the constraint of rigid rules. No experience is necessary, and sharing writing is not mandatory (though encouraged).

Scheduled for Thursday, April 28, 4:30–5:30 p.m., the Write Place Write Time program is offered in person and online.

Mesquite Library is located at 4525 E. Paradise Village Pkwy. N. To register for the program, visit the library website and click on the Mesquite Library link under “Locations.” To find other classes throughout April and beyond, visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org.