Friends of the Orpheum Theatre (FOTOT) invites residents to enjoy a free tour of the historic Orpheum Theatre Phoenix this month.

Located in Downtown Phoenix, the Orpheum Theatre is a fully-restored 1929 atmospheric theatre, complete with a disappearing Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ. Guided tours of the theater include all public and many non-public areas and offer visitors a glimpse behind the scenes of a movie palace. Historic tours can last up to 90 minutes.

Upcoming dates include Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Oct. 31 and beyond. Two tours will be held each day, at noon and 1:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door, or in advance on the FOTOT website: www.fototphx.org. Click on the “Historic Tours” link

The Orpheum Theatre Phoenix is located at 203 W. Adams St. For more information, call 602-262-6225 or visit www.orpheumphx.com.