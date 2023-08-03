City of Phoenix senior centers offer a variety of activities, games, billiards, exercise classes and health programs to older adults in the area.

In addition to its regular schedule of classes and activities, the Sunnyslope Senior Center will hold two free presentations this month: “12 Potential Signs You’re Eating Too Much Sugar,” Monday, Aug. 14; and a blood pressure check and health and wellness check, Tuesday, Aug. 22. The center also will host a Luau Birthday Part for its members Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event will include DJ music, prizes, refreshments, snacks and door prizes.

The Devonshire Senior Center offers a host of monthly programs, such as computer lab, morning mindfulness, Geri Fit, pickleball 101, Zumba, arts and crafts and more. Members will enjoy a lunch trip to Cracker Barrel Aug. 11, a special quesadilla sale Aug. 25, in addition to special art classes and more.

Senior center membership is open to Phoenix residents. The annual membership fee of $20 provides members access to all 15 centers. Sunnyslope Senior Center is located at 802 E. Vogel Ave. Contact the center at 602-262-7572. Devonshire Senior Center is located at 2802 E. Devonshire Ave. Call 602-262-7807. For information on all of the programs offered to the city’s older adults, visit www.phoenix.gov/humanservices and click on the “Senior Services” link.