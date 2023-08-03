Glendale Union High School District

Enrollment is open for 2023-24

Glendale Union High School District (GUHSD) offers nine nationally recognized high schools. All schools are ranked among America’s best high schools by U.S. News & World Report. GUHSD provides championship athletics, extracurricular activities, cutting-edge STEM opportunities, career & technical education options, and much more.

The new school year begins Monday, Aug. 7. It is not too late for new students to enroll for the 2023-24 school year. Enrollment information can be found at https://bit.ly/3P7z5lW. Learn more at www.guhsdaz.org or by calling 623-435-6000.

Grads earn college credits

Glendale Union High School District students earned over 9,000 college credits last school year. While still attending a GUHSD high school, students can earn college credits that are recognized and accepted by colleges and universities throughout the country.

The Class of 2023 earned an impressive, accumulated amount of 9,524 in college credits. Students earn college credits through the Advanced Placement and dual enrollment programs at GUHSD.

Students awarded scholarships

Washington High School students Gustavo Serrano Guzman, Sae Meh and Cendy Nguyen received a scholarship from the Sun City Rotary. Each student was awarded $2,000 to the school of their choice for their essays on the topic of peace.

Madison School District

Summer camp offered fun, variety

Students who participated in this year’s Madison Elementary School District MAC Summer Camp had the opportunity to for exciting experiences.

The Arizona Puppet Theater visited MAC Summer Camp students at Madison Simis to tell the story of “The Princess, the Unicorn, and the Smelly-Foot Troll.” Students were taught about how the puppets are made and how movement is created with the puppets. At the MAC Summer Camp at Madison Meadows, Deb’s Dragons stopped by in late June. Students learned about different reptiles and critters and even had the opportunity to hold some of them.

In addition to summer camp, the MAC (Madison Adventure Club) offers before and after school programs that aims to provide students with safe, affordable, high-quality before and after school care by trained staff. All school-based MAC programs are licensed by the Arizona Department of Health Services. The MAC program is designed to provide students with a wide variety of experiences that extend the school day. Activities are recreational, highly structured, and focused. Contact the Community Education department at 602-664-7956 for information.

The first day of class for the 2023-24 school year in the Madison Elementary School District is Tuesday, Aug. 8. Learn more at www.madisonaz.org or by calling 602-664-7900.

Osborn School District

Dual language preschool to open at Encanto

The Osborn School District is opening a new three-year-old dual language preschool classroom at its Encanto Elementary Campus.

Children who are three years old by Sept. 1 are encouraged to enroll in this full day program. The classroom will support children as they develop their skills in both English and Spanish to become bilingual, biliterate and bicultural. Like all Osborn preschools, partnerships and support for academic, physical and social emotional growth remain. Through the use of specialized and developmentally appropriate curriculum, the Osborn Preschool supports children as they develop positive self-concepts, feel safe and secure, be free to verbalize their feelings and ideas, receive encouragement and have the opportunity to think, reason, question, and experiment and develop both independence and a sense of group membership among others.

Additionally, there are still a few remaining spots in the four-year-old and Montessori program. All programs accept financial assistance and scholarships from local partners and the state. Interested families may call 602-707-2000 for more information.

The Osborn School District kicks off its 2023-24 school year Monday, Aug. 7. Visit www.osbornnet.org to learn more.

Washington Elementary School District

District is enrolling for 2023-24 school year

All WESD schools are now enrolling for the 2023-24 school year, including the Online Learning Academy where students can receive live instruction from teachers in a virtual environment.

The district touts a well-rounded academic experience including free, full-day kindergarten, premiere special education and gifted services, and art, music, P.E. and STEM opportunities for all students. WESD will also provide free breakfast and lunch meals to all students for the 2023-24 school year.

“Our highly qualified and enthusiastic teachers encourage peer-to-peer relationships and collaboration while supporting each student’s unique needs and helping them to discover who they are as learners,” district leadership said.

With multiple A+ Schools of Excellence, a National Blue Ribbon and a National Title I Distinguished School, WESD is also a Top 20 school district in the country in student growth.

Enroll today to be prepared for the first day of school Monday, Aug. 7. Enrollment can be completed by visiting the WESD Welcome and Registration Center or registering online at www.wesdschools.org/registration.

WESD welcomes new administrators

The Washington Elementary School District (WESD) welcomed Andrea Maroney, new assistant principal at Maryland School, and Annie Diaz, new assistant principal at Mountain View School.

Maroney earned her master’s degree in special education from Arizona State University and joined WESD back in 2016 as a special education teacher at Sunnyslope School. Diaz obtained her doctorate degree for education in Leadership and Innovation from Arizona State University and began her career with WESD in 2015 as an instructional coach at John Jacobs Elementary School.

The district said, “We are honored to have new dedicated administrators part of the WESD family, and look forward to their leadership in the upcoming school year!”

Kiwanis club supports WESD schools

Over the summer months, the Kiwanis of North Phoenix awarded nearly $40,000 in grants to the Washington Elementary School District (WESD).

School and district recipients included Maryland School, $13,000 for its Community Garden; Academic Support Programs; $10,873 for its University of After-School Academy program; Social Services Department, $9,500 to support students and families; Health Services Department, $5,895 for its Hearing and Vision program; and Washington Resource Information Center, $500 for its Books for Families program.

In a July 13 Facebook post the district expressed its gratitude for the ongoing support and generosity of Kiwanis members.