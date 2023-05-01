In April, the Metro District Community Collaboration announced that William Olson, senior executive vice-president for Concord Wilshire Companies, has been named project leader for the Metrocenter redevelopment.

The organization also stated that interior pre-demolition work on the mall, which is located near the northwest corner of Dunlap Avenue and the I-17, will begin in May, with the exterior demolition work set to begin in midsummer.

In related news, in her April 14 newsletter, District 1 Councilwoman Ann O’Brian announced that she met with the CEO of Harkins Theatres in April and will partner with the company to bid farewell to the mall in the “most excellent” style. Before demolition begins on the iconic mall, Harkins Metrocenter will host a screening of “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” Sunday, May 21.

O’Brien said, “While all the details of the event are still being worked on, I can tell you we will be doing a BIG celebration that will culminate in an outdoor, evening showing of the movie projected right onto the exterior wall of the Metrocenter mall. I will have more details for you shortly about where you can register for tickets and what you can expect for the event, but for now, mark your calendars!”

Residents can find updates from District 1 at www.phoenix.gov/district1 and follow the Metro District Community Collaboration’s efforts at www.metrodistrictcollaboration.com.

The event will also be a last hurrah for the Harkins theater, which plans to close its doors permanently this summer. Original redevelopment plans called for maintaining the theater in some form.

Harkins spokesperson Meghan Bowman confirmed rumors that had been swirling about the closure, saying, “The mall is now scheduled for demolition and, as a result, we will be closing the curtain at our beloved Metrocenter theatre this summer.

“We are grateful for the support of our loyal guests and thankful for our incredible team who have provided the Ultimate Moviegoing experience over the years. We look forward to seeing all of our guests at our many other theatres throughout the Valley, including our Christown and Norterra theatres which are just a short drive away.”

A final closure date for the Harkins has not yet been set, but Olson said that bringing back a new version of the theater will be considered.

“We have not yet engaged with prospective tenants for the retail portion of the project as we are currently focused on overall project design and development planning.” Olson said.

“Although Harkins will be closing the current cinema at the end of May, we look forward to speaking with them and other tenants as the project begins to move forward.”