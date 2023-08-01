Almost There Rescue specializes in pregnant and nursing dogs and pups who need time and space to grow and become socialized. To facilitate adoptions and continue its rescue efforts, the nonprofit hosts events at the rescue each month and other community events around town.

This month, residents can enjoy four fun events. First up is Paws + Reflect puppy yoga, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 6-7 p.m. This monthly event offers a fun, relaxed yoga flow with puppy snuggles and kisses. All ages and abilities are welcome. Join Elisha May of Bee The Glow Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6-7 p.m., for a meditation class and discover the harmony of puppies and mindful breathing. Tickets for both events are available on the website.

Also this month, Almost There will host a Yappy Hour event Thursday, Aug. 17, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites North Phoenix. Enjoy yummy treats and “pawfectly” mixed cocktails. Puppy kisses are available on request and donations are encouraged. RSVP by emailing kim.pfiefer2@hilton.com.

Finally, head over to Last Exit Live Friday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m. and catch 33 Black in concert. The members of this new band are passionate about dog rescue, and on their first tour they decided to donate merchandise sales for their concerts in each city to a local dog rescue and have chosen Almost There for their Phoenix concert. Enjoy a night of great music while supporting the nonprofit. Find tickets at www.tickettailor.com/events/33black/880235.

Almost There Rescue is located at 2611 E. Indian School Road. For tickets to in-house events, visit www.almostthererescue.org/events or call 480-336-9860 for more information.